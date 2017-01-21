Back to Main page
Russia's healthcare ministry offers help to Hungarians injured in Italy road accident

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 21:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"It is always hard when such tragedies happen and even harder when they threaten children’s lives or health," Minister Veronica Skvortsova said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Healthcare Ministry has offered assistance to Hungary in the wake of a tragedy with Hungarian teenagers injured in bus accident in northern Italy, the ministry’s spokesman Oleg Salagai said on Saturday.

"It is always hard when such tragedies happen and even harder when they threaten children’s lives or health," Minister Veronica Skvortsova said in a message of condolences to Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Russia’s Healthcare Ministry is ready to provide any help" to the Hungarian counterparts if needed, she added.

The accident happened in the Verona Province, where a bus on the way from France to Hungary smashed into a pole and caught fire. The bus was carrying teenagers aged between 14 and 18, their parents and teachers. At least 16 were reported dead out of 55 on the bus.

