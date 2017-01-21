Putin offers condolences to Hungary as teenagers die in accident in Italy

Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 21, 17:08
MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Hungary’s President Janos Ader and Prime Minister Viktor Orban as Hungarian citizens died in a car accident in Italy, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.
"It is especially tragic that the accident’s victims are children and teenagers," the Russian president said in a telegram.
Putin offered condolences to families and friends of the killed and wished soonest recovery to the injured.
The accident happed in the Verona Province, where a bus on the way from France smashed into a pole and caught fire. The bus was carrying teenagers between 14 and 18, at least 16 died.