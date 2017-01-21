Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to have negotiations with Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow January 23

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Under conditions of the sanctions and unfavorable financial and economic situation, the trade turnover between Russia and Hungary in nine months of 2016 went down by 10.2%
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Hungary’s minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a meeting planned for January 23 will discuss practical questions on the Russian-Hungarian agenda, as well as current international problems, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Under conditions of the sanctions and unfavorable financial and economic situation, the trade turnover between Russia and Hungary in nine months of 2016 went down by 10.2% year-on-year to 3.1 billion dollars. Russia’s export to Hungary dropped by 11.9% - to 1.9 billion dollars, import - by 7.2% to 1.2 billion dollars, the foreign ministry said.

"An effective instrument for settling practical tasks in this sphere is the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation," the ministry said. "The commission’s ninth meeting was on June 21-22, 2016 in Budapest, and the next meeting is due this year in Russia."

The foreign ministry pointed to the positive development of relations between the countries and the interest in development of a political dialogue, in expanding of the trade, economic, investment and innovative cooperation, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical relations.

"We consider Szijjarto’s visit to Moscow as another stage in development of the intensive political dialogue between Russia and Hungary in the context of preparations for the upcoming contacts on the high level," the Russian foreign ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in Syria
2
Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture minister
3
Kremlin not stricken by any 'horror' from Trump's inauguration
4
Russian Defense Ministry plans to stop using Tu-154, Tu-134, Il-62M aircraft
5
Russia, Thailand sign intergovernmental deal on military cooperation
6
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
7
Moscow cements deal with Damascus to keep 49-year presence at Syrian naval and air bases
TOP STORIES
Реклама