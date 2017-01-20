Kremlin spokesman shrugs off cabinet shake-up rumors as ‘usual fun and games’

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Spreading rumors about a possible shake-up in the government is just the usual "fun and games", Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said declining to comment on media reports claiming that a cabinet reshuffle could be in the works in spring.

"It’s just the usual fun and games to predict a change in government by next Monday, next month or in six months. I am not inclined to indulge in it," Peksov noted.

On Monday, Russia’s Moskovsky Komsomolets daily reported, citing a political scientist, that the president planned to reshuffle the cabinet in spring. According to the expert, the plan is related to the pending economic policy. At the same time, according to the expert, no decision has been taken yet on whether or not Dmitry Medvedev will remain prime minister.