Kremlin spokesman shrugs off cabinet shake-up rumors as ‘usual fun and games’

Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
Russia’s Shipulin clinches gold in 20km individual race of IBU World Cup stage in ItalySport January 20, 19:18
Prominent Russian adventurer Konyukhov to take samples from Mariana Trench floorSociety & Culture January 20, 19:15
Gazprom CEO says North Stream-2 pipeline proves relevanceBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:10
More survivors found in avalanche-hit Italian hotel — mediaWorld January 20, 18:48
Donald Trump takes office as 45th US PresidentWorld January 20, 18:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Spreading rumors about a possible shake-up in the government is just the usual "fun and games", Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said declining to comment on media reports claiming that a cabinet reshuffle could be in the works in spring.
"It’s just the usual fun and games to predict a change in government by next Monday, next month or in six months. I am not inclined to indulge in it," Peksov noted.
On Monday, Russia’s Moskovsky Komsomolets daily reported, citing a political scientist, that the president planned to reshuffle the cabinet in spring. According to the expert, the plan is related to the pending economic policy. At the same time, according to the expert, no decision has been taken yet on whether or not Dmitry Medvedev will remain prime minister.