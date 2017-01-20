Expert says Americans should not have made missile shield global

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The US leadership should not have made its antiballistic missile defense a global system, member of the Russian International Affairs Council Yevgeny Buzhinsky said on Friday.

The expert made this statement at a roundtable discussion on US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and the agenda of Russian-US relations.

"Russia’s position could have been more restrained, if America had not made its missile shield a global system," the expert said.

"When the United States started to deploy the global missile shield system under the pretext of the protection of its allies, this move disrupted the balance," the expert said.

The Russian expert also commented on a statement by Trump about NATO as an obsolete organization.

"NATO is, of course, obsolete but the system won’t be dismantled," Buzhinsky said.

"Trump will adjust his position and will most likely make allies pay more," the expert said.