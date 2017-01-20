Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin offers condolences to Italian prime minister over deadly avalanche

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 20, 12:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Four powerful earthquakes rocked the Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo regions in central Italy on Wednesday
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/ITALIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT

Read also
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni over a deadly avalanche in the Abruzzo region. The condolence message has been published on the Kremlin website.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences over a deadly avalanche in the Abruzzo region. Please convey my sympathies to the friends and families of the departed. May they have courage at this hard hour," the message says.

Four powerful earthquakes rocked the Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo regions in central Italy on Wednesday, January 18, particularly affecting the areas devastated by earthquakes in August and October 2016. On Wednesday night, a snow avalanche hit the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel in Abruzzo, around 30 people, including 20 visitors, are said to have been at the hotel at the time. According to rescue workers operating at the disaster site, "many bodies" have been discovered in the hotel building.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
2
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
3
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
4
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
5
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State
TOP STORIES
Реклама