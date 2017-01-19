Hungarian foreign minister to meet with Russian top diplomat in Moscow on January 23

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will make a working visit to Moscow on January 23 to meet with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On January 23, Mr. Szijjarto will make a working visit to Moscow to hold talks with the Russian foreign minister," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, the two ministers will continue to discuss pressing issues related to bilateral relations focusing on the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held on February 17, 2016.

"The parties are expected to exchange views on global issues including the war on terror, Russia’s relations with the European Union and NATO, the migration crisis in Europe as well as the situation in Ukraine," Zakharova noted.