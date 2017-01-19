Putin discusses Astana meeting, Ukrainian crisis with Russia’s Security Council

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the preparations for the Astana intra-Syrian talks, the Ukrainian crisis and domestic issues with the members of the country’s Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The meeting’s participants exchanged views on the Syrian conflict focusing on the preparations for the Astana intra-Syrian talks due on Monday," he said.
"Taking into account the telephone conversation the president held yesterday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, the implementation of the Minsk agreements was also discussed. The meeting’s participants pointed out that Kiev was not implementing the agreements in fast enough pace," Peskov added.
"Social and economic issues that Russia has been facing were also touched upon," the presidential spokesman said.
Participants in the meeting included Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Presidential Administration Chief Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov.