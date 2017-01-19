Back to Main page
Russia’s Constitutional Court sets precedent by striking down ECHR decision — official

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 16:35 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
The Russian Constitutional Court said earlier that the ECHR decision calling for a payout of more than 1.8 bln euro in compensation to ex-Yukos shareholders cannot be enforced
ST. PETERSBURG, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Constitutional Court’s ruling that the possibility of enforcing the European Court of Human Rights’ decision in the case of ‘Yukos versus Russia’ is unconstitutional, is the first-ever move in the Russian court’s history to override the European Court of Human Rights, Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin told reporters.

Read also
Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin gives no comment on Constitutional Court’s decision on Yukos case

"I would like to note, that this is the first decision by the Russian Constitutional Court that directly disagrees with Strasbourg," Zorkin said, adding that the Constitutional Court maintains "the most positive attitude towards Europe’s legal system."

He noted that Russia "will not pay after this decision", which would mean not only violating the decision of the Constitutional Court, but the Russian Constitution. "

Zorkin did not rule out that the dissenting opinions of the judges may appear in regards to the case. "There are two dissenting opinions, if they do not change their minds," Zorkin said, adding that he did not know whether they will be published officially, the judges have two weeks to decide.

The Russian Constitutional Court said earlier that the decision by the European Court of Human Rights calling for a payout of more than 1.8 bln euros in compensation to ex-Yukos shareholders cannot be enforced.

