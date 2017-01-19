Kremlin rejects Biden’s reproaches of Russia’s aggressiveness

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin has rejected a statement by US Vice-President Joseph Biden who accused Russia of intimidating other countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow sincerely did not understand hysterical Russophobia being imposed from outside in countries neighboring on Russia.

"Russia has always displayed absolute incomprehension concerning the hysterical emotional Russophobic background that is frequently imposed from outside on our neighboring states, be it states of the Baltic region or Eastern Europe," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We are interested in building good relations with these countries and sincerely do not understand when they yield to these hysterical Russophobic sentiments, which are nurtured very skillfully from outside," the presidential spokesman said.

"Russia has never intimated anyone and has never engaged in intervention into another country and has never destroyed countries wholly and is not going to engage in this and, on the contrary, it is actively participating in the struggle against terrorism in order to preserve countries and keep many regions from possible irreversible consequences," Peskov said.

"We do not agree with this statement," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on Biden’s words.

"Russia has never intimidated anyone. Russia has always been a reliable and predictable partner," the presidential spokesman said.

Biden said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that in his opinion Russia posed the biggest threat to the world order. He said, in particular, that Russia was allegedly trying to destroy the European Union and return to the policy of the spheres of influence.