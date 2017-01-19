Kremlin rejects Obama’s claims that Russia is reluctant to conduct nuclear disarmament

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin disagrees with outgoing US President Barack Obama who has accused Russia of unwilling to cut nuclear potentials, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We cannot agree with this statement of Mr. Obama," Peskov said, adding that "the Russian side has always called for proportional and fair nuclear disarmament."
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the nuclear disarmament "cannot be disproportional, it cannot and should not lead to a violation of nuclear parity that is critically important for ensuring global stability and security." "That’s why we cannot agree with this (statement of Obama), the Russian side has consistently taken a well-known position in this issue," Peskov said.