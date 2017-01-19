Kremlin rejects Obama’s claims that Russia is reluctant to conduct nuclear disarmament

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin disagrees with outgoing US President Barack Obama who has accused Russia of unwilling to cut nuclear potentials, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We cannot agree with this statement of Mr. Obama," Peskov said, adding that "the Russian side has always called for proportional and fair nuclear disarmament."

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the nuclear disarmament "cannot be disproportional, it cannot and should not lead to a violation of nuclear parity that is critically important for ensuring global stability and security." "That’s why we cannot agree with this (statement of Obama), the Russian side has consistently taken a well-known position in this issue," Peskov said.