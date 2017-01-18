Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefire

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 20:39 UTC+3
Vladimir Putin told both leaders about "preparations for a conference between the Syrian government and the opposition in Astana on January 23
Share
1 pages in this article
© Timur Abdullatv/News team/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on steps towards implementing the Russian-Turkish-Iranian accords on ceasefire in Syria.

Read also

Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per day
Syria has no objections to US presence at Astana talks, diplomat says
Iran strongly opposes US participation in Syria talks in Astana — leader’s advisor
Lavrov: Invitations to Astana talks on Syria do not exclude US possible participation
Group of Sukhoi-24M bombers to return from Syria soon — Defense Ministry

According to a report by the Kremlin press service, Putin also told both leaders about "preparations for a conference between the Syrian government and the opposition in Astana on January 23."

Announcement on the forthcoming talks between the Syrian government and the opposition was made after a meeting of Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers in Moscow on December 20, 2016. They gave support to the efforts to establish peace across the entire Syrian territory.

Muhammed Alloush, the head of the political wing of Jaysh al-Islam grouping, which is one of the seven Islamist groups making up the Islamic Front coalition, will lead the oppositionist delegation. The Islamic Front cooperates with the so-called Syrian Free Army.

Al-Watan newspaper said the Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bashar Ja’afari will head the Syrian government delegation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама