Russian observers to monitor elections in France, Serbia

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) plan to take part in monitoring the parliamentary elections in France and the presidential election in Serbia, CEC member Vasily Likhachev, responsible for matters related to international cooperation, told TASS on Wednesday.
"First, the parliamentary elections in France will come, I plan to go there in June. And then, the presidential election in Serbia."
France will elect members of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) in a two-round voting process, the first round will take place on June 11 while the second round is scheduled to be held on June 18. The Serbian presidential election is due in spring, the exact date has not been announced yet.
In addition to that, according to Likhachev, representatives of the Russian CEC plan to monitor the presidential elections in Turkmenistan on February 12, as well as visit Kyrgyzstan and Moldova.