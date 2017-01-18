Back to Main page
Russian observers to monitor elections in France, Serbia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 16:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In addition to that, Russia's Central Election Commission will monitor the presidential elections in Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova
Placards on seats before a campaign meeting of a candidate for the Socialist Party presidential primaries Benoit Hamon in France

Placards on seats before a campaign meeting of a candidate for the Socialist Party presidential primaries Benoit Hamon in France

© AP Photo/Claude Paris

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) plan to take part in monitoring the parliamentary elections in France and the presidential election in Serbia, CEC member Vasily Likhachev, responsible for matters related to international cooperation, told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Former French Prime minister and candidate for the French right-wing presidential primary Francois Fillon
Russia following election campaign in France with interest — Kremlin

"First, the parliamentary elections in France will come, I plan to go there in June. And then, the presidential election in Serbia."

France will elect members of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) in a two-round voting process, the first round will take place on June 11 while the second round is scheduled to be held on June 18. The Serbian presidential election is due in spring, the exact date has not been announced yet.

In addition to that, according to Likhachev, representatives of the Russian CEC plan to monitor the presidential elections in Turkmenistan on February 12, as well as visit Kyrgyzstan and Moldova.

