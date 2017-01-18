Arctic states’ main goal is to maintain regional security — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The main task of Arctic states is to maintain stability and security in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Vladimir Barbin said on Wednesday.

"Considering the international situation, the main thing today is to maintain peace, stability and security in the Arctic region and create conditions for raising the quality of people’s life," Barbin said in reply to a question from TASS at the presentation of the 4th international Arctic forum, "The Arctic - Territory of Dialog," that will be held in Arkhangelsk in north Russia on March 29-30.

"And it is good to realize that all the Arctic states confirm their commitment to these goals," he added.

"Last year, the Arctic Council marked its 20th anniversary," the diplomat said.

"In a special statement adopted by foreign ministers, all the Arctic states stated their readiness to continue developing constructive cooperation in the Arctic," he added.

According to the diplomat, a large number of foreign delegations will take part in the 4th international Arctic forum. "We expect that representatives of all the Arctic states and also Arctic Council observer states will arrive at the forum," the diplomat said.

Foreign participation won’t be limited to that as business community representatives will also attend the forum, he noted.

"Considering that business has no borders, those countries that are far outside the Arctic region will also be represented," Barbin said.

"Overall, we expect no less than several hundred foreign participants representing both official circles and science, business, public organizations and indigenous peoples," the Russian diplomat said.

The "Arctic - Territory of Dialog" forum was held for the first time in 2010 and focused on the present-day problems of the Arctic region. The second forum took place in 2011 and discussed the issues of forming the Arctic transport system while the third international event in 2013 focused on environmental safety. This year, the forum will discuss "man in the Arctic" and will be organized by Roscongress Foundation.

According to Roscongress’s website, the state-run Foundation was set up in 2007 "with the aim of helping to develop Russia’s economic potential and strengthen the country’s image by organizing congresses and exhibitions with an economic and social focus.".