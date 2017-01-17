Back to Main page
Russian, Japanese diplomats discuss prospects for closer cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 20:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian and Japanese Deputy Foreign Ministers discussed prospects for the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Japan in December 2016
MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian and Japanese Deputy Foreign Ministers, Igor Morgulov and Nobuo Kishi, discussed prospects for the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Japan in December 2016, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the intensification of Russia-Japan cooperation on bilateral and international issues in the light of the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Japan in December 2016," the ministry said.

