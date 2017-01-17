Lavrov blasts Voice of America’s report on alleged Russian hacker attacks as ‘lie’

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov castigated a Voice of America radio report as a lie that Russian officials did not comment on Washington’s accusations of Moscow’s alleged role in the hacker attacks against US political organizations.

"This nonsense is transmitted by a radio service financed by the US Department of State," Lavrov said during his annual press conference on Tuesday.

Both Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and representatives of foreign affairs committees made their comments by January 9 when the allegations by the Voice of America were made, he said.

"Probably, someone wanted to forget that (Edward) Snowden said three years ago how the US National Security Agency hacked into Al Jazeera, the Aeroflot tickets booking system, the domestic conference communication at the UN and wiretapped on (French President Francois) Hollande, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and the EU leadership," he said.

"Remind your readers that these episodes that became known and are confirmed by facts were unnoticed by those who now cry based on nonsense and lie that Russia poses a cyber threat," Lavrov stressed.