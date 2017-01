Russian, Indian diplomats discuss military-political security in South Asia

MOSCOW, January 16./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met on Monday with Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran to discuss military and political stability in South Asia among other issues, the Foreign Ministry reports.

The diplomats "discussed current issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of contacts for 2017 and preparations for celebrations timed to mark 70 years since diplomatic relations were established between Russia and India, as well as military-political security in South Asia," the ministry said.