Russian, UN diplomats discuss preparations for Syria meeting in Astana

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, have discussed over the phone preparations for the meeting on Syria to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation was initiated by the Russian side.
"They discussed an array of issues relating to preparing and holding an international meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana on January 23 , aimed primarily at ensuring compliance with and the consolidation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria that came into force in accordance with the agreements reached on December 29, 2016, and enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2336," the ministry said.