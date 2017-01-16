Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, UN diplomats discuss preparations for Syria meeting in Astana

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The meeting will take place on Jamuary 23
1 pages in this article

Read also
Kremlin does not confirm reports that US invited to Astana talks on Syria

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, have discussed over the phone preparations for the meeting on Syria to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

"They discussed an array of issues relating to preparing and holding an international meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana on January 23 , aimed primarily at ensuring compliance with and the consolidation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria that came into force in accordance with the agreements reached on December 29, 2016, and enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2336," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама