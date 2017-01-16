Back to Main page
Over 60 IS-affiliated militants arrested in Chechnya — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the source, another four militants were killed during special operations
1 pages in this article

Read also
Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic
Extremely dangerous militant detained in Chechnya — head of republic

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Over 60 militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) terror group, outlawed in Russia, have been arrested in Chechnya during the past week, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the North Caucasus Federal District told TASS on Monday. According to the source, another four militants were killed during special operations.

"Chechnya’s interior ministry and the National Guard of Russia have dismantled a large extremist network, its members were purchasing weapons and making plans to carry out terror attacks on the territory of the North Caucasus Federal District, besides, they were recruiting young people into the ranks of IS," the source said.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov announced earlier that Imran Datsayev, a fugitive terrorist and a member of an illegal armed group coordinated by IS, as well as two other members of a terror group trying to leave North Caucasus, had been arrested on Saturday.

