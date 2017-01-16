Russian, Kazakh top diplomats discuss preparations for Astana peace talks

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov have held a telephone conversation on intra-Syrian settlement talks due in Astana, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov and Abdrakhmanov discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, a timetable for forthcoming contacts and coordination of efforts in the international scene, including preparations for an international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation was held at Russia’s request. Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29 declared the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Syria and the readiness of the Syrian government and the armed opposition to enter into negotiations. The talks in Astana are scheduled to begin on January 23.