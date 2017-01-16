Russian, Kazakh top diplomats discuss preparations for Astana peace talks

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west RussiaMilitary & Defense January 17, 16:16
BMW to resume premium car deliveries to RussiaBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:48
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:40
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucksBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:37
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017Business & Economy January 17, 15:35
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be preventedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:16
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal valuesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:04
Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crashScience & Space January 17, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov have held a telephone conversation on intra-Syrian settlement talks due in Astana, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Lavrov and Abdrakhmanov discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, a timetable for forthcoming contacts and coordination of efforts in the international scene, including preparations for an international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The conversation was held at Russia’s request. Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29 declared the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Syria and the readiness of the Syrian government and the armed opposition to enter into negotiations. The talks in Astana are scheduled to begin on January 23.