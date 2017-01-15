US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security Council

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The United States, while accusing Russia of hacker attacks, ignores the fact that most Internet servers are located in that country, thus making it possible to conduct unauthorized data collection, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiiskaya Gazeta, which will be published on Monday.

"We have been fixing lately growing attempts from outer forces to damage Russian information systems," he said. "Those are cases of hacking, and also unauthorized collection of data."

"This is done with active involvement of global operators and providers, and the used methods are constantly evolving," he continued. "For example, the Barack Obama administration accuses groundlessly Russia of hacker attacks, ignoring deliberately the fact that most Internet servers are located inside the U.S. and are used by Washington for reconnaissance and other purposes aimed at protecting that country’s dominant position in the world.".

The progress in Russia-US cooperation in fighting terrorism during Trump's presidency

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev hopes for progress in cooperation between Russia and the US in fighting terrorism in 2017.

"Unfortunately, the Barack Obama administration used to be talking more than cooperating with us (in fighting terrorism)," he said. "In the end, this has negated effectiveness of counter-terrorist cooperation with the US."

"We hope, however, that in 2017 we shall manage to establish constructive contacts with the US counterparts," he added.

He continued by saying still remains of high demand promotion of President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to form up a wide international anti-terrorist coalition of global coverage. By now, the Security Council’s secretary said, the UN Security Council has boosted its work, and "Russia favored adoption of major resolutions, aimed at fighting IS (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) and other terrorist organizations as well as at fighting financing of terrorism."

At the same time, he said Russia has information about cooperation between certain countries and terrorists. "Nowadays, we come to possess more and more confirmations of cooperation with terrorists of certain countries as well as influential foreign or even transnational companies," he said. "We are speaking here about buying oil and other raw materials from terrorists, about paying to them cash rewards for permissions to produce and transport goods across the territories they control."

"Nipping this practice is the task of absolutely all countries, which are claiming they are fighting terrorism," he added.

Russia’s Security Council will be ready to cooperate with partners from the United States if they demonstrate interest in such relations, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said.

"I think certain possibilities for constructive cooperation with the United States will present themselves in such areas as counter-terrorism efforts, information security and in a number of other spheres," he said. "In case the Donald Trump administration is interested, we will be ready to resume full-format consultations with U.S. partners of the Russian Security Council.".

Reckless schemes of the Unites States President Barack Obama administration have resulted in the frenzy of international terrorism and humanitarian disasters, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The Obama administration was seeking to keep in place its dominating role on the international arena for which ends it was involving Western countries following its footsteps into its reckless schemes," he said. "Unfriendly actions that ran counter to international law have actually resulted in the frenzy of terrorism, widening of the Sunni-Shiite and general civilization gaps and to humanitarian disasters in certain states and regions.".

Hopes for reasonable approaches to relations with Russia in other countries

Nikolai Patrushev said he hopes "reasonable and adequate approaches" to cooperation with Russian will win the upper hand with new authorities in a number of countries that are to have elections in 2017.

"We should be optimistic but see the situation in an objective and well-balanced way. I hope reasonable and adequate approaches will win the upper hand with our foreign partners as it is in the interests of their own peoples," he said.

He reminded that presidential elections are to be held in 2017 in France, Serbia, Iran, Mongolia, and Germany, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Norway and the Netherlands are to elect their parliaments. "As a matter of fact, the results of voting will demonstrate people’s response to the current authorities’ policy. Assessments may be different," he said. "It is necessary to see how it may impact international security, relations with Russia."

"On our part, we will continue efforts towards constructive relations with our foreign partners on a wide range of issues," Patrushev stressed. "Since dialogue is the only way to make our world more predictable. Stability on the international arena will obviously encourage more dynamic development of our state.".