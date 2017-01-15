Media reports about alleged attack on Russian diplomat in Yemen untrue — embassy

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Media reports about an alleged attack on a Russian diplomat in Yemen are far from reality, Russia’s diplomatic mission in Sana'a told TASS on Wednesday.

"The information is erroneous," the diplomat said. "Nothing like that has taken place here."

Earlier, some media outlets in the Middle East released information that the Russian embassy in Sana'a had been attacked, whereas Ambassador Vladimir Dedushkin was injured.