Russian lawmakers ready to maintain working contacts with PACE

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Members of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are willing to maintain working contacts with PACE senior officials and its political groups, head of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachev, said following meeting with PACE President, Pedro Agramunt.

The senator wrote on his Facebook page that during the meeting the two sides discussed the prospects of reviving cooperation between Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) and PACE. "I briefed Agramunt on the consolidated stance by the two houses of the Federal Assembly on the impossibility of resuming the participation of the Russian delegation in PACE activities, if restrictions concerning its powers remain in force," Kosachev noted. "At the same time, I reiterated readiness of my colleagues who are members of the Russian delegation to PACE to maintain working contacts with representatives of PACE’s leadership and its political groups within the framework of common events."

According to Kosachev, the jubilee session of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly to be held in St. Petersburg on March 27-28 could be the first such event.