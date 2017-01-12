Back to Main page
Russian investigators making every effort to establish those involved in envoy's murder

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 21:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s Investigative Committee head pointed out that Article 361 (Act of international terrorism) had been added to the Russian Criminal Code
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Moscow hopes those responsible for death of Russian ambassador in Turkey will be punished

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has been making every effort to establish those involved in the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Committee Head Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily due to be published on January 13 on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Investigative Committee.

"Investigation is underway in accordance with the Russian criminal procedure legislation and international law, it is aimed at establishing all individuals possibly involved in the assassination of the Russian diplomat," Bastrykin said.

He pointed out that Article 361 (Act of international terrorism) had been added to the Russian Criminal Code. "This article concerns crimes committed outside of Russia that either pose a danger to the lives and health of Russian citizens or are aimed against the interests of our country," Bastrykin noted. It is under this article that the Investigative Committee initiated a criminal investigation into the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, which took place on December 19 in Ankara.

