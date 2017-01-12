Diplomat says Russia not interested in weakening EU

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Reports saying that Moscow is allegedly interested in a weakening European Union, are untrue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said on Thursday while addressing a roundtable devoted to the 40th anniversary of the restored Russian-Spanish relations. The roundtable was held in Moscow on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.

"The interim period, that began over ten years ago, should bring us all something positive, otherwise we will continue to talk about crises and conflicts which is in no one’s interest," he said.

"We want other countries to keep their word and fulfill the agreements we signed with them. In order to do that, they need to be rather strong and independent," Meshkov added.

"This is why those who say that Russia influenced the Brexit vote, the referendum in Holland and the US presidential elections, are actually not interested in the normal development of global processes," the Russian diplomat stressed.