Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says Russia not interested in weakening EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 19:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The countries need to be strong and independent in order to fulfill the agreements Russia signed with them, according to Russian deputy foreign minister
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Reports saying that Moscow is allegedly interested in a weakening European Union, are untrue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said on Thursday while addressing a roundtable devoted to the 40th anniversary of the restored Russian-Spanish relations. The roundtable was held in Moscow on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.

Read also
Russia interested in EU as strong and independent partner, Putin says

"The interim period, that began over ten years ago, should bring us all something positive, otherwise we will continue to talk about crises and conflicts which is in no one’s interest," he said.

"We want other countries to keep their word and fulfill the agreements we signed with them. In order to do that, they need to be rather strong and independent," Meshkov added.

"This is why those who say that Russia influenced the Brexit vote, the referendum in Holland and the US presidential elections, are actually not interested in the normal development of global processes," the Russian diplomat stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама