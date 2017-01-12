Moscow says political events in Venezuela must stay within constitution

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. All political processes in Venezuela must stay within the framework of the national constitution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We are witnesses to another surge of political tensions in Venezuela," Zakharova said. "All political processes must stay within the bounds of the constitution and agree with its spirit and letter."

The Venezuelan parliament on January 9 declared President Nicolas Maduro out of office and came out for an early presidential election.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that recent decisions by the opposition-controlled parliament were void. Earlier, Maduro repeatedly accused oppositional legislators of attempts to stage a parliamentary coup and pointed to the parliament’s refusal to cooperate with the executive authorities.