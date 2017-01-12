Moscow says political events in Venezuela must stay within constitution

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. All political processes in Venezuela must stay within the framework of the national constitution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.
"We are witnesses to another surge of political tensions in Venezuela," Zakharova said. "All political processes must stay within the bounds of the constitution and agree with its spirit and letter."
The Venezuelan parliament on January 9 declared President Nicolas Maduro out of office and came out for an early presidential election.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that recent decisions by the opposition-controlled parliament were void. Earlier, Maduro repeatedly accused oppositional legislators of attempts to stage a parliamentary coup and pointed to the parliament’s refusal to cooperate with the executive authorities.