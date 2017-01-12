Back to Main page
Moscow says political events in Venezuela must stay within constitution

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 17:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Venezuelan parliament on January 9 declared President Maduro out of office and came out for an early presidential election
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. All political processes in Venezuela must stay within the framework of the national constitution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We are witnesses to another surge of political tensions in Venezuela," Zakharova said. "All political processes must stay within the bounds of the constitution and agree with its spirit and letter."

Nicolas Maduro: US conducting oil war to destroy Russia, Venezuela

The Venezuelan parliament on January 9 declared President Nicolas Maduro out of office and came out for an early presidential election.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that recent decisions by the opposition-controlled parliament were void. Earlier, Maduro repeatedly accused oppositional legislators of attempts to stage a parliamentary coup and pointed to the parliament’s refusal to cooperate with the executive authorities.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Latin America Foreign policy
