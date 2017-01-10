Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat to hold annual news conference on January 17

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 15:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The news conference will be broadcast on the Russian foreign ministry’s website in Russian, English and French as well as through the Periscope app and on the ministry’s Facebook page
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. On January 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold his annual news conference to sum up the country’s diplomatic activities in 2016, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The minister’s meeting with Russian and foreign reporters will begin at the foreign ministry’s press center at 10:30 Moscow time (7:30 GMT). "The news conference will be broadcast on the Russian foreign ministry’s website in Russian, English and French as well as through the Periscope app (https://www.periscope.tv/MID_RF), on the ministry’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MIDRussia) and its VKontakte page (https://vk.com/mid)," the statement reads.

