Russian top diplomat to hold annual news conference on January 17

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. On January 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold his annual news conference to sum up the country’s diplomatic activities in 2016, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The minister’s meeting with Russian and foreign reporters will begin at the foreign ministry’s press center at 10:30 Moscow time (7:30 GMT). "The news conference will be broadcast on the Russian foreign ministry’s website in Russian, English and French as well as through the Periscope app (https://www.periscope.tv/MID_RF), on the ministry’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MIDRussia) and its VKontakte page (https://vk.com/mid)," the statement reads.