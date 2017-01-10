Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian State Duma speaker to meet PACE president on January 12

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 12:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The speaker stressed the importance of dialogue between Russian lawmakers and top officials of the PACE
1 pages in this article
Russia’s State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin

Russia’s State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin

© Anna Isakova/Russian State Duma Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said he was going to meet with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on January 12.

While answering reporters’ questions after a Duma session, he said "I think, (the meeting will take place) on the 12th."

Read also

Lawmaker says Jagland asked Duma speaker not to set conditions for Russia’s return to PACE
Lawmaker says returning to PACE is not Russia's goal
Senator says no decision on Russian delegation’s participation in PACE
Russian State Duma speaker confirms readiness to meet PACE president
State Duma speaker: Russia will return to PACE only if all its rights are restored

He added that Russia planned to discuss the entire range of problems concerning relations between Moscow and Strasbourg, including depriving Russia’s delegation of the right to vote and Russia’s decision to refrain from taking part in the PACE activities. "If anything becomes clear after the meeting with Mr. Agramunt, it will be good. But we should not expect all the problems to be solved in a blink of an eye," Volodin added.

The State Duma speaker also emphasized the importance of dialogue between Russian lawmakers and top officials of the PACE. "Of course, we would like things to be clarified. If we speak about Russia’s participation in PACE’s activities, then we are all for dialogue and cooperation. But it is no sense taking part in the PACE sessions as long as we are deprived of the right to vote and no one hears us," Volodin stressed.

He once again said it was unacceptable to impose restrictions against any national delegation, especially deprive it of the right to vote. "When someone is deprived of the right to vote, the Parliamentary Assembly lives according to archaic laws that it invented for itself. This is not normal as a parliament is a place for debate," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама