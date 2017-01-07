24 ceasefire violations reported in Syria in past day

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. A total of 24 ceasefire violations were reported in Syria in the past day, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Sunday.

"During the day, Russian officials in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported ten violations, including five - in the province of Hama, two - in the province of Latakia, two - in the province of Damascus, and one - in the province of Aleppo. Turkish officials reported 14 ceasefire violations, including seven - in the province of Damascus, four - in the province of Aleppo, two - in the province of Daraa, and one - in the province of Idlib," the center said.

The established facts of ceasefire violations are being investigated and steps are being taken to prevent such cases in the future, as follows from the bulletin

"As a result of purposeful work, there has been a downward trend in the number of mutual violations and an upward trend in confidence among the warring sides," the center said.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. A number of armed opposition groups, including Falaq al-Sham, Jabhat Ahli ash-Sham (Jaysh al-Mujahideen, Souvar al-Sham), Firqa Sultan Murad, Jaysh Idlib, Soqour al-Sham, Feilaq al-Rahman, Jabhat al-Shamiya, Tadjamua Fastaqin, Jaysh al-Izzah, Jaysh al-Nasr, al-Firqat al-Ulya al-Sahiliya (1st coastal division), Jaysh al-Islam, and Liwa Shuhada al-Islam, agreed to the ceasefire.

Reconciliation of the warring parties

"During the day, agreements on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were signed with two settlements in the province of Latakia, Btamboul and Skanyu. The number of populated localities that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1, 093," the bulletin said.

Talks on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were continued with field commanders of illegal armed groups in the province of Damascus and with commanders of armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and al-Quneitra.

Humanitarian assistance

"During the day, two humanitarian operations were conducted. Thus, a total of 1.8 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to Aleppo’s district of Benezid, and another 1.8 tonnes were delivered to Aleppo’s Sakhur-3 district," the center said.

Hot meals and living essentials distribution outlets are open for civilians in Aleppo, as follows from the bulletin.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.