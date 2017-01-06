Back to Main page
Lavrov, Ayrault discuss prospects of settlement in Middle East - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 06, 20:16 updated at: January 07, 2:18 UTC+3
Jean-Marc Ayrault talked about the preparations for the upcoming international conference on January 15 in Paris
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault discussed prospects of the settlement in the Middle East, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after the telephone conversation between the ministers.

"Jean-Marc Ayrault talked about the preparations for the upcoming international conference on January 15 in Paris. Sergey Lavrov told the minister about Russia’s efforts on promoting the restoration of Palestinian unity and emphasized the fact that now it is important not only in words but in deeds to reopen dialogue between the parties of the conflict," the Ministry said.

"The Russian minister talked about the current situation in Syria, where, thanks to the guarantees from Russia, Turkey and Iran were cessation of hostilities was achieved, which is generally respected, and is intended to serve as a basis for the transition to a political settlement," the Ministry said.

The Ministers also discussed the issue of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict and possible actions of the United Nations Security Council.

"The ministers addressed the issue of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict and possible actions the UN Security Council," the Russian Ministry said.

"Lavrov noted the need for any reaction of the Security Council to be based on facts and to avoid any politicization of the "chemical dossier" not only in Syria, but also in Iraq, Libya and other countries of the region," the Ministry added.

Sergey Lavrov
