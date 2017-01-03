Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin orders to submit NGO ‘foreign agents’ report until late March

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 03, 19:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Besides, Putin ordered to analyze the project titled Transparent System of Education implemented by the non-governmental organization Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the presidential staff, Justice Ministry and the presidential envoy for environmental protection to analyze regulatory enforcement of the non-governmental organizations operating as foreign agents and financed by state. The list of Putin’s instructions made following the meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society Development and Human Rights held on December 8, 2016 was posted on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

The report assessing these NGOs should be submitted not later than March 30, 2017.

Besides, Putin ordered the government and presidential staff to analyze the project titled Transparent System of Education implemented by the non-governmental organization Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects. The report on implementation of the project should be readied not later than March 1, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама