Putin orders to submit NGO ‘foreign agents’ report until late March

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the presidential staff, Justice Ministry and the presidential envoy for environmental protection to analyze regulatory enforcement of the non-governmental organizations operating as foreign agents and financed by state. The list of Putin’s instructions made following the meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society Development and Human Rights held on December 8, 2016 was posted on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

The report assessing these NGOs should be submitted not later than March 30, 2017.

Besides, Putin ordered the government and presidential staff to analyze the project titled Transparent System of Education implemented by the non-governmental organization Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects. The report on implementation of the project should be readied not later than March 1, 2017.