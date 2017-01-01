Back to Main page
Medvedev stresses importance of war on terror in phone conversation with Turkish PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 01, 17:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian Prime Minister expressed condolences over the terrorist attack in Istanbul
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim highlighted the importance of joint fight against terrorism in a phone conversation on Sunday, a statement posted on the website of the Russian cabinet of ministers said.

"Dmitry Medvedev expressed condolences over the terrorist attack in Istanbul. The heads of government of Russia and Turkey stressed the importance of joint fight against the threats of international terrorism," the statement said.

Besides, the prime ministers also discussed the upcoming bilateral contacts.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, were killed when a gunman opened fire in Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district during New Year’s celebrations. Among those killed are the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel, Turkish Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said. A total of 65 people have been hospitalized and four of them are in critical condition, Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag said.

CCTV footage shows the assailant wore a Santa Claus hat. The terrorist managed to run away and an operation to detain him is ongoing.

Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
Topics
Foreign policy
