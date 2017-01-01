Putin conveys condolences to Erdogan over Istanbul nightclub attack

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the lives of Turkey’s citizens and foreign nationals lost in the Istanbul nightclub attack, the Kremlin press service reported.
"It is hard to imagine a more cynical crime than killing innocent people during New Year celebrations. However, terrorists don’t share moral values. Our common duty is to combat terrorists’ aggression," the Russian president said in his message of condolence.
According to Putin, Russia remains Turkey’s staunch ally in the war on terror.
The Russian leader also conveyed his sympathies to the families and friends of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
As reported earlier, a gunman attacked the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul where some 700-800 revelers were attending a New Year party. According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, 39 people were killed, at least 15 victims are said to be foreign nationals. A total of 69 people were wounded.