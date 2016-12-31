Potential of Russian Defense Ministry's supercomputer colossal - Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The potential of the supercomputer at the Russian National Center for Defense Control is colossal, and only half of its capacities is used, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in the documentary "Focus on the Center" broadcast on Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"This is an open architecture. Blocs can be added or withdrawn from it now. It can be built up, increased, expanded, there are many possibilities here. The reserve is colossal. We have not even reached half of it because it is an enormous volume of the program product which shoud allow us to manage more effectively, with faster speed," Shoigu said.

The defense minister talked about the supercomputer's ability to analyze the situation and make conclusions proceeding from the experience of past conflicts, like the NATO operation in Yugoslavia.

"This was a large NATO operation. When fleet was concentrated, when missiles were transported, where and to what distance - everything is analyzed. If tomorrow information comes from one sector, from another, and the machine will tell us, 'My friends, the situation is similar by 90% with what happened in Serbia', this means that there is a threat of repetition of what happened in Serbia then, in this region, and measures should be taken," he explained.