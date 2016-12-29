Putin sings law regulating use of physical force against inmates

Expert says both diplomatic and military victories play key role in settling Syrian crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 21:24
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law regulating the use of physical force against inmates by the Federal Penitentiary Service staff.
"The Federal Penitentiary Service staff is allowed to use physical force, special means and firearms against inmates within the precincts of jails, pretrial detention centers and their adjoining territories where special requirements are in effect, as well as while convoying them," the law says.
Russia’s State Duma adopted the law on December 21, on December 23 the law was approved by the Federal Council.
The draft law had garnered a lot of media attention in Russia after being submitted to the State Duma, while human rights activists were highly critical. As a result, numerous changes were made in the draft law in order to address society’s concerns. In particular, the provision allowing the Federal Penitentiary Service staff to use physical force and special means against inmates over incarceration regime violations was deleted.
Besides that, the use of special means (tasers) was restricted while common rules for the use of rubber truncheons were introduced.