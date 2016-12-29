Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin sings law regulating use of physical force against inmates

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 20:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s State Duma adopted the law on December 21
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law regulating the use of physical force against inmates by the Federal Penitentiary Service staff.

Read also
Putin says state must react to violations of convicts’ rights

"The Federal Penitentiary Service staff is allowed to use physical force, special means and firearms against inmates within the precincts of jails, pretrial detention centers and their adjoining territories where special requirements are in effect, as well as while convoying them," the law says.

Russia’s State Duma adopted the law on December 21, on December 23 the law was approved by the Federal Council.

The draft law had garnered a lot of media attention in Russia after being submitted to the State Duma, while human rights activists were highly critical. As a result, numerous changes were made in the draft law in order to address society’s concerns. In particular, the provision allowing the Federal Penitentiary Service staff to use physical force and special means against inmates over incarceration regime violations was deleted.

Besides that, the use of special means (tasers) was restricted while common rules for the use of rubber truncheons were introduced.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense contractors deliver over 100 warplanes to Russian troops in 2016
2
Defense Ministry: Terror attack version in Tu-154 crash probe not ruled out
3
Moscow urges US to stop weaving 'narrow partisan interests' into Middle East agenda
4
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
5
Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'
6
Assad says he is ready to abide by ceasefire agreements during conversation with Putin
7
Putin says ceasefire achieved in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама