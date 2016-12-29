Back to Main page
Putin and Erdogan discuss ceasefire in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 17:24 UTC+3
The two leaders have emphasized the importance of negotiation process in Astana
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are satisfied with the agreements on the Syrian settlement. The two leaders said they intended to continue cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Putin says ceasefire achieved in Syria

"[The two presidents] expressed satisfaction with the agreements between the Syrian government and the so-called moderate opposition on the cessation of hostilities across Syria and transition to the political settlement brokered by Russia and Turkey," the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

"In light of this, they noted the importance of efforts to organize the negotiation process in Astana," the Kremlin added. 

The press service also noted that "the two leaders called for further strengthening of cooperation in combating terrorism and pointed out in particular that the truce does not apply to terrorist groups, above all, Islamic State." 

Putin and Erdogan also "discussed some other pressing issues of bilateral relations."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that agreements had been reached on a ceasefire in Syria and readiness to start peace talks. According to Putin, three documents have been signed. The first document was signed by the Syrian government and armed opposition on the cessation of hostilities in Syria. The second document is a package of measures to monitor the ceasefire, while the third one is the statement of readiness to start peace talks on the Syrian settlement, the president noted.

