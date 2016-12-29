Putin abolishes Federal Agency for Special Construction

Putin abolishes Federal Agency for Special ConstructionRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 16:33
Premier says Italy will use its G7 presidency to mend relations with RussiaWorld December 29, 16:22
Senator says Assad backs Russia's efforts to reach ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 15:28
Russian Olympic medalist in biathlon Romanova says clean of all doping chargesSport December 29, 15:16
Lavrov hopes Trump administration will join efforts on Syria peace talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 15:06
Lavrov says Egypt could join Syria talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 14:58
Ceasefire in Syria comes into force at midnight December 30Military & Defense December 29, 14:49
Russia to cut military presence in SyriaMilitary & Defense December 29, 14:39
Putin says ceasefire achieved in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 14:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin abolished the Federal Agency for Special Construction. The head of state signed a relevant decree, press service of the Kremlin said on Thursday.
Functions of the abolished agency will be transferred to the Russian Defense Ministry, the document says.