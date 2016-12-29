Back to Main page
Putin abolishes Federal Agency for Special Construction

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 16:33 UTC+3
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin abolished the Federal Agency for Special Construction. The head of state signed a relevant decree, press service of the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Functions of the abolished agency will be transferred to the Russian Defense Ministry, the document says.

