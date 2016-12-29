Duma deputy speaker say Charlie Hebdo's caricature on Tu-154 crash is extremism

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The caricature of Russia's Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea published in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has nothing to do with journalism and represents extremism, Russian Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya said on Wednesday.

"Chalie Hebdo's caricature is beyond human morals and beyond law. This is extremism that has nothing to do with journalism and creativity," Yarovaya told reporters. "The artistic performance of this abomination does not cancel but rather strengthens the essence ― that this is a direct and conscious condonement of terrorism," she added.

French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo published several caricatures connected with Russia in its latest issue. The last issue of this year that has hit the shops today contains caricatures of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane crash in Sochi and of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.

This is not the first time that Charlie Hebdo has published controversial caricatures connected with Russia. In November 2015, the magazine published drawings on the Russian Kogalymavia's A321 plane crash in Egypt that killed 224 people. The caricature drew sharp criticism from Russia. Reacting to the emerging debate on the matter, the French Foreign Ministry said that the country's leadership has nothing to do with the activities of the magazine and that the employees of the weekly are free to express their own opinions. In October 2016, the magazine published caricatures of the opening of the Russian Orthodox Cultural Center in Paris.