Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign Ministry: Russia ready to build relations with NATO on principle of equality

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia's Foreign Ministry considers the Russia-NATO Council as a useful mechanism for consultations between Russia and NATO on key security issues
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia is open for building relations with NATO but will take into account NATO’s readiness for equal partnership, the Russian foreign ministry said in a report summing up the 2016 foreign policy results that was posted on its official website on Tuesday.

"NATO’s leaders continued to realize the package of measures on expanding the alliance’s military presence and military infrastructure development in countries of Central and Eastern Europe, Baltic states and in the Black Sea that was adopted at the alliance’s summit in Wales in 2014," the ministry said. "The alliance’s Warsaw summit in July endorsed a long-term course towards strengthening of the bloc’s military component with an eye of preserving its dominating positions in the Euro-Atlantic region and confirmed its commitment to military political containment of our country."

Read also
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Stoltenberg says Russia, NATO ready to continue dialogue despite remaining differences

Nevertheless, after an almost two-year break, NATO initiated ambassadorial meetings of the Russia-NATO Сouncil in April, July and December. The agenda of those meetings included "the crisis in Ukraine, issues of security in Afghanistan and risks stemming from NATO’s military buildup along Russia’s western borders," the ministry noted. "We consider the Russia-NATO Council as a useful mechanism for consultations between Russia and NATO on key security issues."

"We are open to build relations with the alliance based on its degree of readiness for equal partnership, strict observance of the principles and norm of international law, real steps to ensuring common space of peace, security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region on principles of mutual trust, transparency and predictability, implementation by each of its member states of its liabilities undertaken within the Russia-NATO Council not to ensure their security at the expense of security of other states, and liabilities on military restraint in line with the Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between NATO and Russia of May 27, 1997," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
NATO
Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international community
3
Putin gives start to gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia
4
Russian diplomat says foreign advisers to Syrian opposition no surprise
5
Minister says SSJ-100 planes being used in Mexico have minor technical problem
6
Diplomat sees link between ambassador's brutal murder and anti-Russian propaganda
7
New dangerous HIV strain penetrating Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама