Russian diplomat: Kiev’s savage wish to ridicule tragedies in Russia is unexplainable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 15:31 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian officials’ savage wish to ridicule the tragedies that have occurred in Russia over the past days are unexplainable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The savage wish to ridicule the tragic events that have occurred in our country admits of no explanation," Zakharova said. "I’m referring to both Ukrainian officials and public figures."

