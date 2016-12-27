Back to Main page
Russian diplomat surprised as US links military contacts with Moscow to Ukrainian crisis

December 27, 11:21 UTC+3
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed bewilderment on Tuesday as Washington linked bilateral military contacts with the Ukrainian crisis.

"The persistent linking of bilateral military contacts with the Ukrainian crisis cannot but arouse bewilderment," Zakharova said in a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

