Russian diplomat surprised as US links military contacts with Moscow to Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed bewilderment on Tuesday as Washington linked bilateral military contacts with the Ukrainian crisis.
"The persistent linking of bilateral military contacts with the Ukrainian crisis cannot but arouse bewilderment," Zakharova said in a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website.
It’s time for US’ partners to admit the obvious, that the decision of Crimea’s citizens to rejoin Russia and the current woeful situation in Ukraine are the direct result of the state coup in Kiev rather than mythical "Russian aggression," the diplomat said.
The "ideologue and facilitator" of the coup d’etat in Ukraine, that occurred almost three years ago, is the current US administration, Zakharova stressed.
"Instead of reproaching us for failing to implement the Minsk agreements, of which we are not a party to at all, Washington should finally force its clients in Kiev to fulfill them although they are apparently not interested in peacefully settling the conflict in Donbass," she concluded.