Russia stands for increasing ASEAN's role on global arena

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia stands for increasing the role and influence of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the global arena and in the Asia Pacific region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a commentary following the United Nations General Assembly’s unanimous adoption of a resolution on cooperation between the UN and ASEAN co-initiated by Russia.

"The document reiterates the consolidated commitment of the two organizations to expand coordination in such priority areas as maintaining global and regional stability, counteracting terrorism, ensuring sustainable development," the ministry said. "The adoption of the resolution is evidence to the growing influence of ASEAN on the international arena, increasing of its role in Asia Pacific affairs."

Russia is ready to continue efforts "to establish comprehensive ties between the ASEAN nations and leading multilateral associations with eye of creating mechanisms of network diplomacy and in line with agreements reached at the Sochi Russia-ASEAN summit in May 2016," the ministry said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was set up on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok by five Southeast Asian states, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. Later, five more regional states - Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia - joined the association. As of today, ASEAN states have an overall population of 620 million.