Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin informs CSTO states’ leaders about Russia’s steps to normalize situation in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 18:42 UTC+3
The leaders have also discussed issues of terrorism and a recent upsurge in terrorist activities in the CSTO member countries
1 pages in this article

ST.PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed the leaders of other Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states about steps Russian has been taken to normalize the situation in Syria, CSTO Secretary-General Nikolai Bordyuzha told reporters on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his counterparts about steps Russia has been taking to normalize the situation in Syria and Russia’s cooperation on Syria with Turkey and Iran," Bordyuzha said.

Read also

Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss ceasefire extension across Syria
Kazakhstan ready to create all conditions for Syria talks in Astana
Putin, Rouhani agree to continue cooperation on Syria
Victory in Aleppo opens door for political work in Syria ― Assad
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup

Assistance to Tajikistan

Leaders of CSTO nations have discussed assistance to Tajikistan to stabilize the situation at the border with Afghanistan, Bordyuzha said.

"Special focus was made on the problem of degradation of the situation in Afghanistan, deterioration of the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border and measures that are to be taken to help Tajikistan stabilize the situation at the border," he said.

Apart from that, the leaders discussed issues of terrorism and a recent upsurge in terrorist activities in the CSTO member countries. "In the recent years, several terrorist groups have been neutralized in Russia and in other member countries of the organization," Bordyuzha said.

The presidents, in his words, issued a number of instructions "to assess emerging threats and elaborate measures to be taken collectively to neutralize them."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — source
3
Russia to introduce online visa application for visitors of Free Port of Vladivostok
4
NATO envoy: Russian ambassador’s murder challenges world community
5
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29
6
All possible causes of Tu-154 crash being considered by Russian investigators
7
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
TOP STORIES
Реклама