Putin informs CSTO states’ leaders about Russia’s steps to normalize situation in Syria

ST.PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed the leaders of other Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states about steps Russian has been taken to normalize the situation in Syria, CSTO Secretary-General Nikolai Bordyuzha told reporters on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his counterparts about steps Russia has been taking to normalize the situation in Syria and Russia’s cooperation on Syria with Turkey and Iran," Bordyuzha said.

Assistance to Tajikistan

Leaders of CSTO nations have discussed assistance to Tajikistan to stabilize the situation at the border with Afghanistan, Bordyuzha said.

"Special focus was made on the problem of degradation of the situation in Afghanistan, deterioration of the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border and measures that are to be taken to help Tajikistan stabilize the situation at the border," he said.

Apart from that, the leaders discussed issues of terrorism and a recent upsurge in terrorist activities in the CSTO member countries. "In the recent years, several terrorist groups have been neutralized in Russia and in other member countries of the organization," Bordyuzha said.

The presidents, in his words, issued a number of instructions "to assess emerging threats and elaborate measures to be taken collectively to neutralize them."