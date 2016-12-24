Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Rouhani agree to continue cooperation on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 24, 22:58 UTC+3
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani offered his sincere condolences over the assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. President of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, pointed out in a phone talk that the end of the joint operation liberating Aleppo from militants had become a milestone on the road to victory over international terror in Syria and to peace in that country, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"It was agreed to continue close cooperation on issues related to assistance in finding a political solution to the Syria crisis, particularly with regard to holding negotiations among the interested sides in Astana with the aim to reach precisely formulated agreements," the statement says.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani offered his sincere condolences over the assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.

Karlov, was gunned down on December 19 as he was speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through a Traveler’s Eyes. The Turkish authorities identified the attacker as former police officer Mevlut Mert Altyntash. He was promptly eliminated by the local security forces. The attacker had injured three other persons. The Russian Foreign Ministry has qualified the attack as an act of terror and the Investigative Committee instituted a criminal case under the article of international terrorism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin Hassan Rouhani
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to float out 2 nuclear submarines in 2017
2
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
3
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmaker
4
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmaker
5
Russian Navy’s research vessel visits Saudi port on way to Antarctica
6
25 ceasefire violations reported in Syria in past day ― Russian reconciliation center
7
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
TOP STORIES
Реклама