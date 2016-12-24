Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin greets Azerbaijan’s president on 55th birthday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 24, 12:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In his turn, Ilham Aliyev offered deep condolences to the Russian president following the murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and greeted him warmly on the 55th birthday, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"In his turn, Ilham Aliyev offered deep condolences to the Russian president following the murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov," the press service said.

"The leaders discussed certain current issues of the Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation, exchanged views on problems of regional and international agendas," the Kremlin said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian president sent a greeting telegram to Ilham Aliyev.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Countries
Azerbaijan
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmaker
2
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
3
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
4
Trump says Putin’s thoughts on Russian-US relations are 'so correct'
5
Kiev uses civilians as human shield to seize territories — spokesman
6
US imposes sanctions against Moscow-based Tempbank
7
Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in Donbass
TOP STORIES
Реклама