Putin greets Azerbaijan’s president on 55th birthday

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and greeted him warmly on the 55th birthday, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.
"In his turn, Ilham Aliyev offered deep condolences to the Russian president following the murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov," the press service said.
"The leaders discussed certain current issues of the Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation, exchanged views on problems of regional and international agendas," the Kremlin said.
Earlier on Saturday, the Russian president sent a greeting telegram to Ilham Aliyev.