Rogozin conveys to Moldovan president invitation to visit Moscow

CHISINAU, December 24. /TASS/. Today's talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Chisinau focused on stepping up Russian-Moldovan cooperation and Transnistrian settlement.

Dodon told TASS that the meeting took place at 3am local time because the Aeroflot plane with the Russian delegation onboard was redirected to Budapest after making several unsuccessful attempts to land in Chisinau due to bad weather conditions. Rogozin thus did not attend Dodon's inauguration ceremony. The Russian deputy prime minister flew to Moldova as soon as weather conditions improved to hold talks with the country's president.

"The meeting lasted for about an hour, Dmitry Olegovich congratulated me on starting my term on behalf of Russia and conveyed to me the invitation to come to Moscow with an official visit," Dodon said. He added that tthey discussed the current situation in Russian-Moldovan relations, prospects of steppin up cooperation and issues of Transnistrian settlement.