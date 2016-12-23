Putin tells Assad agreement on comprehensive untangling of Syrian crisis necessary

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
MOSCOW, December 23./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, congratulating him on the end of the operation to liberate Aleppo from militants, the Kremlin press service reports, saying that Putin also stated a need to reach an agreement on comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis.
"This success (liberation of Aleppo) has become possible due to joint efforts of all those who closed the ranks in fight against international terrorism in Syria," the press service said.
"The main task now is to concentrate efforts on issues of advancing a peace settlement, in particular, through concluding an agreement on comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis," the Russian president said.