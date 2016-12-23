Back to Main page
Kremlin: Putin plays geopolitical chess well

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 17:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plays chess well but this is geopolitical chess, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The presidential spokesman made this statement at the ceremony of opening of the Central Chess House when a boy came up to him and asked him about whether he had ever played chess with the president.

"No, I didn’t play. But he can do it. I don’t know how well but he, perhaps, plays well - he plays different chess, geopolitical. This is, perhaps, much more difficult," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman is chairman of the Trustee Board of the Russian Chess Federation.

Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
