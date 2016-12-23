Kremlin says Russia poised for constructive relations with US

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia is determined to have constructive relations with the United States and waits for dialogue, but is not too much optimistic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Russia is poised for constructive relations and expects dialogue but no one in Moscow is too much optimistic," Peskov told reporters. "But there is political will for the development of the dialogue," he added.
US President-elect Donald Trump said earlier in the interview with MSNBC that he was not afraid of a prospect of an arms race and was sure that the US could outmatch any country. ""Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual news conference on Friday that Moscow sees nothing new in Trump’s statements and that he said during the election campaign that the US must "strengthen and expand its nuclear capability." Putin also said that Russia is not going to allow itself to get drawn into an arms race.