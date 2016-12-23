Putin hopes to renew counter-terrorism cooperation with West

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to renew cooperation with the West in the war on terror, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an annual news conference on Friday.
"I have been repeating it, I even spoke from the UN rostrum, saying that only by joining efforts we can work against this threat," Putin said. "How can we join efforts if sanctions have been imposed on us and we imposed retaliatory restrictions? When we are curtailing cooperation in this or in other field, when British counterparts have totally scaled down the relations with the FSB (Russian security service), how we can talk about effective work on the counter-terrorism track. We can’t!"
"As a result, we let hard and sensitive blows. I am hopeful this (cooperation) will be renewed," he added.