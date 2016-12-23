Putin hopes to renew counter-terrorism cooperation with West

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to renew cooperation with the West in the war on terror, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an annual news conference on Friday.

"I have been repeating it, I even spoke from the UN rostrum, saying that only by joining efforts we can work against this threat," Putin said. "How can we join efforts if sanctions have been imposed on us and we imposed retaliatory restrictions? When we are curtailing cooperation in this or in other field, when British counterparts have totally scaled down the relations with the FSB (Russian security service), how we can talk about effective work on the counter-terrorism track. We can’t!"

"As a result, we let hard and sensitive blows. I am hopeful this (cooperation) will be renewed," he added.